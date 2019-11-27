Fire breaks out in district court

Nashik: A fire broke out in the court building which has been set up on 2.5 acres of land which has been received from the police. This came to light on Wednesday morning. Prima facie it is being stated that an unknown suspect threw inflammable substance inside through a window of the court building. A total of 150 files gutted in the fire, police informed.

The court has got 2.5 acres of land from police behind the district court. Four courts have been set up on the land. The fire broke out in court number 8. It was noticed on Wednesday morning that smoke was billowing out from a window.

Fie brigade was immediately informed about this. Fire brigade personnel reached the spot and doused the fire, police added. It is understood that there are important files related to the criminal case which has been registered at Gangapur police station. Following the incident, judicial officials and lawyers inspected the spot.

According to police, 150 files and furniture gutted in the fire. A case regarding this has been registered at Sarkarwada police station. With this incident, the safety issue of the court has come to the fore and information is being taken about those files which gutted.

The exact reason behind the fire could not be ascertained and police are tracing. They are also investigating the angle of whether a suspect involved in the criminal cases did this?