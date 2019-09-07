Fire breaks out at builder’s office

NASHIK: A major fire broke out on the second floor of a commercial complex in Mahatmanagar on Saturday morning in which office of Karda Constructions suffered huge assets losses. Besides important papers, key documents and files, a huge loss to Karda’s properties reported. The exact cause of the fire was yet to ascertain. However according to eyewitnesses short circuit was the main reason behind the blaze.

No casualties have been reported. The fire broke out at around 10.30 am at Karda Constructions office based on the second floor of a Gulmohor State commercial complex near the gate of a Bhonsala Military College in Mahatmanagar locality. Soon after the fire, as many as eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The firemen successfully rescued eight people stranded on the terrace of the complex with the help of hydrolic ladder.

Chief fire officer Sanjay Bairagi and central officer Rajendra Bairagi monitored the situation. Eight fire tenders from Cidco, Satpur, Nashik Road, Panchavati, Konarknagar besides two fire tenders from MIDC and one from M&M rushed to the spot and fought the blaze.

NMC’s hydrolic platform was used to rescue people.