Finally, court takes possession of police land

Nashik: The district court took possession of police land on Monday. District and sessions court judge Suryakant Shinde, Nashik Bar Council president Adv. Nitin Thakre, former president of Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa Adv. Jayant Jaibhave, district public prosecutor Adv. Ajay Misar, Adv. R T Jagta, vice president Adv. Prakash Ahuja, secretary Adv. Jalinder Tadge and joint secretary Adv. Sharad Gaidhani were present.

The High Court had ordered to give 2.5 acres of land of police administration for expansion of the district court, however, as various police departments were functioning on this land, district court was not getting possession of the land despite HC order.

Complainants and lawyers had to face many difficulties in the district court in absence of space. Efforts were started to get 2.5 acres of land from police administration.

Following order by HC, police had to hand over the land to the court, but motor vehicle department and other establishments of police were functioning on this land, court was not getting possession of this land. As a result, HC had ordered to hand over the land till January 30.

With this police shifted all departments to other place and handed over this land to the district court on Monday. Start construction of court building immediately, demanded Nashik Bar Council.