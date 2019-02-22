Fight elections unitedly: Bhujbal

Nashik: Both Congress party and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are run on the same ideology. They are two sides of a coin. So, leaders from both parties should come together and build the party.

Start preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well as state assembly elections. Make efforts to get elect candidates from Nashik, Dindori and Dhule Lok Sabha constituencies, urged Chhagan Bhujba on Friday.

On the backdrop of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Chhagan Bhujbal paid a goodwill visit to Congress Committee office and interacted with Congress party office bearers. The meeting of both Congress and NCP leaders was held in the presence of former Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

“I do not consider Congress and NCP different and is giving the same treatment to activists from both parties,” said Bhujbal. “The forthcoming election is a fight against goondaism in the country. The parties having the same ideology in the country and state have come together on a single platform.

There should be only one objective to pull down BJP from the power. We have to stand firmly in this battle and have to work unitedly keeping aside internal differences,” he added.

Bhujbal also targeted Prime Minister Modi, BJP and Shiv Sena.

He said that when there was a terror attack in the country, BJP leaders were busy in conducting meetings for election campaigning. This is unfortunate. BJP and Shiv Sena have come together after they saw that they do not get power by contesting alone.

BJP has a plan to raise Ram temple issue on the backdrop of elections and to create a divide among religions. There is an attempt to cheat educated people in the country again.

Many development projects have been brought to Nashik, but they have kept incomplete in five years.

The development of Nashik is stopped due to this. The front should fight the elections unitedly, urged former MP Sameer Bhujbal. District Congress chief Dr. Tushar Shevale, former Minister Dr. Shobha Bachhav, city chief of NCP Ranjan Thakre and former vice president of Zilla Parishad Sampatrao Sakale also provided their guidance, City Congress chief Sharad Aher made the introductory speech.