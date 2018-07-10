Fifteen chikungunya, 94 dengue cases reported in two months

Sandeep Chavan

NASHIK: As many as 15 cases of chikungunya and 94 cases of dengue are reported from June 1, 2018 upto July 9 this year, the Zilla Parishad sources said on Monday. Fortunately, so far no case of death due to dengue, malaria and/or chikungunya is reported in the months of June and July.

Out of the 72 dengue cases reported in June this year, 3 are reported from rural parts, while as many as 69 cases surfaced under Nashik municipal limits. In the month of July, From July 1 upto July 9, six dengue cases are reported from rural areas as against 16 cases from corporation area, apprised Ashwinkumar Potdar, health official, ZP, on Monday.

He further said that in the case of chikungunya, 15 cases are reported from NMC zone so far with no case from rural parts of the district.

The district administration is taking all necessary steps to deal with mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya and curb their spread.

The Zilla Parishad is working on a strategy for complete elimination of malaria disease from the district. It is evident from no detection of malaria cases in the months of June and July so far. It is more concentrating on tribal belt covering Surgana, Peth, Harsul and Igatpuri where malaria mortality rate has been higher.

A total of 6 cases of malaria, 187 cases of dengue and 15 cases of chikungunya have been detected from January 2018 upto July 9 in the district. While no case of death was reported in cases of malaria and chikungunya, a case of death due to dengue however was reported at Shramiknagar under NMC zone.

Health officials have been asked to make available adequate stock of medicines, undertake drive to eradicate mosquitoes and create awareness among people about prevention of these diseases.

Last year, from January 2017 to December 17, as many as 40 cases infected with malaria disease were reported across the district. Out of these, 37 cases were infected with “Pv” virus which is most acute and severe form of disease and 3 cases were found with “Pf” virus which is generally less severe. Fortunately no case of casualty reported in both the cases.

“Pf” stands for Plasmodium falciparum and “Pv” stands for Plasmodium vivax. These are two different species of the parasite that causes malaria in humans. Pf causes the most acute, severe form of the disease, which can have a cerebral manifestation (cerebral malaria) and causes the most deaths worldwide. Pv is still a serious disease, but usually less severe. If diagnosed early, both forms are easily treated and completely curable.

The outbreak of malaria was severe in the year 2016, with the detection of 108 cases across the district. Out of these, 90 cases were found infected with “Pv” virus and 18 cases were found with “Pf” virus with no mortality.

In the case of dengue, the years 2016 and 2017 together saw 2359 infections and 7 cases of deaths. In the year 2016, 6 cases of death were reported among 1216 cases of dengue. Out of which, 3 cases were detected from NMC limits, 2 from rural parts and one case was detected from urban part of Manmad town. The year 2017 witnessed one case of death among 1143 dengue cases.

District malaria office, meanwhile, is leaving no stone unturned to create awareness among the citizens about water-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria. Despite NMC’s extensive drive in 6 divisions of the city which include Nashik east, Nashik west, Panchavati, Nashik Road, Satpur and Cidco against abandoned, scrapped tyres which has been the hub of mosquito breeding, the cases of dengue and chikungunya are on the rise under NMC limit with as many as 85 dengue cases and 15 chikungunya cases reported within two months from June upto July 9 as against 9 cases of dengue reported in rural parts during the same period.

Meanwhile, the ZP is observing July as Dengue Prevention Month by creating public awareness and launching a district-wide drive to prevent spread of dengue. To control mosquito breeding, a door-to-door campaign is being launched with the help of gram sevaks, Asha workers, health officials.

Water containers are being checked thoroughly and being destroyed wherever necessary. Temephos is being used for vector control in drinking-water sources and containers, said D M Govardhane, health official, on Monday.

