FDA directs to display of  ‘Best Before Date’ of sweets

NASHIK :

Instances have been reported of stale and expired sweets being sold to consumers posing potential health hazards. Consumers are being fooled by the manufacturers to control their loss. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra has directed all the sweets and confectionery manufacturers to display the best before date on their products. The effect will come in from June 1, 2020.

Earlier, in case of pre-packaged or pre-packed sweets, the ‘Date of Manufacturing’ and ‘Best before Date’ of the products is must be mentioned on their labels as per the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations, 2011. From now on for non-packaged or loose sweets, it will be mandatory to display ‘Date of Manufacturing’ and ‘Best before Date’. The containers, trays holding sweets at the outlet for sale should display the ‘Date of Manufacturing’ and ‘Best before Date’ of the product.

The official from the FDA said that it will be effective from June 1, 2020. The nature of the product and of sweets is given in the guidance notes which are available on FSSAI website. The Food Business Operators shall decide and display the ‘Best Before Date’ of sweets depending upon local conditions. An indicative list of shelf life of various sweets types on safety and quality of traditional milk products should be given.

FDA officials have been directed to ensure compliance to these directions. All food business operators in Nashik district dealing in sweets will have to comply with above directions under Section 16(5) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.