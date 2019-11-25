Farmers still await relief for crop loss

NASHIK: In the midst of high-voltage political drama in the state, the rain-affected farmers in the district are feeling neglected and still awaiting disbursement of the first tranche of financial aid of Rs 181.50 crore declared by the state administration.

Considering of severity of the crop damage, it was widely expected that the rain-hit farmers will get direct credit for the relief fund to their bank accounts. The current political scenario in the formation of new state government has however further worsened the woes of the affected farmers with the delay in getting compensated for the crop loss.

In the district, 7.50 lakh hectares of the field were under cultivation and out of which 6.47 lakh hectares of field suffered huge crop damage. The retreating rains have wreaked havoc in the district damaging vineyards, maize, soybean, bajra, jwar, onion and other horticultural crops.

Barring taluka of Peth, 14 other talukas have been badly hit. Talukas of Malegaon Chandwad, Niphad, Kalwan and Sinnar were the worst hit by the untimely rains. The district administration had sought Rs 636 crore as an immediate assistance to give relief to the rain-hit farmers in the district.

On November 16, the state governor had announced financial relief to farmers whose crop was damaged in unseasonal rains and ordered its immediate disbursal. The relief entailed Rs 8,000 per hectare up to two hectares for agricultural (Contd. on page 8)