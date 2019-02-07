Farmers should use state-of-the-art technology: District Collector

Nashik: The farming profession is facing huge difficulties. Though farmers work hard, they do not get the proper benefit. The farmers should use state-of-the-art technology to develop themselves, stated District Collector Radhakrishnan B on Thursday.

He was speaking during the inauguration of five-day Nashik district agriculture festival at Eidgah Maidan, Golf Club. MLC Narendra Darade, vice chairperson of Zilla Parishad Nayana Gavit, joint director (agriculture) Kailas Shirsath, deputy director (agriculture) Narendra Aghav, deputy divisional agriculture officer Gokul Wagh, agriculture officer Dilip Deore, Sanjay Suryawanshi, taluka agriculture officer Shilanath Pawar and others were present on the dais.

The District Collector further said that farmers should take efforts to grow more produce in low expenditure. Group discussions will become important for this and efforts are being taken at the administrative level for this. Considering present drought condition, farmers should emphasis on making farming assessing future.

Motiram Gavit, Suresh Kalamkar, Vimal Achari, Shivnath Kolse, Bhausaheb Jadhav, Vitthalrao Borse, Vasan Bhoye, Arun Pawar, Hemant Pingale, Uttam Thombre and Ganesh Nisal were honoured for their special contribution in farming. The booklets giving various information to farmers were released.

The farmers from the district have taken part in the exhibition and information related to agriculture has been made available at around 250 stalls.

Farmers should use per drop, more crop method

Farmers should make planning considering the type of crop. If they use per drop, more crop method, it will be possible to tackle drought. Farmers should use modern technologies in farming.

– Radhakrishnan B, District Collector