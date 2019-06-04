Farmers get aggressive over Punad issue

Nashik: The issue to supply water through a direct pipeline for Satana from Punad hots up and a meeting called by District Collector Suraj Mandhare on Tuesday to find out a solution fruitless. Farmers from Kalvan and Deola talukas took an aggressive stand and demanded to provide water by canal instead of pipeline. There are signs that the Punad issue would hot up in the upcoming period.

A meeting was called in the district collectorate to solve the issue of direct water pipeline to clear water issue of Satana city. Former Minister and MP Dr. Subhash Bhamre, MP Dr. Bharati Pawar, MLA Dipika Chavan, Zilla Parishad member Nitin Pawar, town council president of Satana Sunil More and farmers from Satana, Deola and Kalvan talukas were present.

Leaders from all the three talukas tabled their stands. People’s representatives from Satana was of the view that if water pipeline is laid, water issue of Satana city will be solved permanently. Considering wastage of water in the canal, lay a water pipeline, they demanded. People’s representatives from Deola and Kalvan talukas and farmers strongly opposed this and insisted on providing water by the canal.

If water is released through the canal, there will be no difficulty in irrigation. Repair canal instead of spending Rs. 55 crore on a pipeline. If water is released by pipeline, there will be a dangerous situation for farming in Kalvan and Deola talukas, it was stated. As representatives of both sides were firm on their demand, a solution could not found out in the meeting.

After hearing both sides, the District Collector ordered the irrigation department and Satana Municipal Council to study technical information about the water scheme and assured to find out a positive solution in next some days.