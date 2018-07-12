Family dupes friend for Rs one crore

Nashik: Four members of a family have been booked for allegedly cheating their friends for a sum of Rs one crore. The family allegedly cheated their friends under the pretext of starting a resort in Igapturi.

The Upnagar police said the accused Abhishek Kulkarni, his parents and one Prachi Agarkar, all residents of Indiranagar allegedly duped Amit Kalamkar, a complainant in the case. The accused also diverted the funds to other persons.

The cops said the complainant and the accused are well known to each other and owing to the trust between the party, Kalamkar invested the money in the proposed land development project to raise the resort.

“The Kalamkar family was suggested to pay Rs one crore in the account of Shivantha Ventures Private Limited. They partnered with the accused Kulkarni on January 1, 2017. However, when no returns could be seen in over a year, the complainant became suspicious and approached the police,” the cops said.

Kalamkar stated in his complaint that he was designated as an additional director at the company with the accused Abhishek Avinash Kulkarni and another suspect Prachi Narayan Agarkar as directors. The directors allegedly promised to raise the invested sum for the business.

The complainant further said that Kulkarni estimated the project cost to be Rs 40 and the same would be needed to raise and attract foreign investment. For the same reason, they asked the money to be deposited with the company bank account.

Both the parties agreed to invest an equal amount of money. However, no returns were received for the investment made. Kalamkar when repeatedly demanded the returns, the Kulkarnis assured him to return the investment amount in phases.

However, when the first cheque was received on February 14 for Rs one crore followed by another of Rs 28 lakh, payments of both the cheques were stopped even before they were submitted to the bank.

The cops said that verifying the bank reports revealed that funds were transferred to the relatives of the directors who were not related to the business. “Accordingly, a case of economic offence has been registered, and further investigations are progressing,” the cops said.