False info: Action to be taken for teachers

Nashik: The hearing of 166 teachers who provided false information to get a transfer at their place of interest was held before Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Dr Naresh Gite for a second consecutive day on Saturday.

This process will continue on Sunday too, Dr Gite informed. The action will be taken against teachers after completion of the hearing. Education officer Vaishali Zankar, block education officer, engineer of construction department and officials of health department were also present.

After it came to light that many teachers provided false information during the online transfer process, their hearing is being held During a hearing on Friday at his cell, Dr. Gite heard the side of teachers from Baglan, Kalvan, Chandwad, Nandgaon, Deola, Malegaon and Igatpuri talukas.

The hearing of rest teachers was conducted on Saturday. Side of the teachers from 5 talukas was mainly heard. As this process could not complete on Saturday, it will be completed today. Teachers have been called today. It came to light many teachers gave false illness certificates like disability certificate. Some teachers admitted that they gave false information.