Fake messages about job recruitment go viral

GAURAV PARDESHI | NASHIK: The number of educated youth is increasing significantly with every passing day. Youth from rural areas coming to the city in search of jobs. However, some people are luring the youth under the pretext of providing jobs to them and are cheating them.

Recently, a message providing jobs to unemployed got viral on social media. Many youths contacted the number. However, the persons from the opposite side were demanding money to provide jobs to them. Though one youth paid money to them, he did not get the job. It was too late for him to realize that they cheated him.

In this regard, Tanmay Dixit, cyber expert says that not only job-related messages go viral but also many outdated government schemes and various illegal scholarship schemes go viral on social media. To prevent such fake messages, social media recently amended its rules to allow only five members to forward messages. So, to a lesser extent, it has helped prevent such fake viral messages.

But it cannot be said that it has stopped altogether. Citizens need to show awareness in this regard. Avoid forwarding unsigned messages and send the information to the server by selecting the ‘Report this message’ option, he cautioned.

A graduate youth got a message that mega recruitment was started in a company in Nashik. He and his friends thereafter contacted the. They were asked to pay Rs 5,000 to 10,000. However, after paying some money the number was switched off. After several tries, the concerned youth did not get any response.