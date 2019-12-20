Fadnavis tweeted ‘fake’ videos of Jamia protests to create confusion: Congress MLA

NAGPUR:

Congress MLA and Advocate Yashomati Thakur accused former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of trying to create an atmosphere of confusion by tweeting ‘fake’ videos of violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act by students in Delhi.

Raising the issue under the point of procedure in the Assembly here on Friday, Advocate Thakur said that Maharashtra being an industrial state could face the repercussions of the confusion created by leaders like Mr Fadnavis.

“The industries should not get affected hence some appropriate measures need to be taken in such issues,” she asserted.

“Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has already exposed Fadnavis on the tweets,” she told.

Maharashtra Assembly’s Leader of Opposition (LoP) Fadnavis had tweeted a couple of videos, which he purported as violent protests by students of Jamia Millia Islamia university.