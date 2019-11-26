Fadnavis steps down as Maharashtra CM

MUMBAI:

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday afternoon resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, just three days after he was sworn-in to the post.

An hour before, his deputy and NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar too stepped down. The fast-paced developments took place after the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning ordered floor test within 24 hours.

Fadnavis announced his decision in a press conference here this afternoon. ”I will submit my resignation to the Governor after the conference,” he said in Marathi.