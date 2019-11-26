Type to search

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी आमचे टेलेग्राम चॅनल जॉईन करा
TELEGRAM
Latest News
आमदारांचा उद्या होणार शपथविधी!
Deshdoot Times Featured

Fadnavis steps down as Maharashtra CM

Gaurav Pardeshi November 26, 2019 4:26 pm
Share

MUMBAI:

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday afternoon resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, just three days after he was sworn-in to the post.

An hour before, his deputy and NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar too stepped down. The fast-paced developments took place after the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning ordered floor test within 24 hours.

Fadnavis announced his decision in a press conference here this afternoon. ”I will submit my resignation to the Governor after the conference,” he said in Marathi.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Live Tweets

व्हाट्सअँपवर बातम्या मिळवण्या साठी क्लिक करा
WHATSAPP

 

From Deshdoot Times

© 2019 Deshdoot.com All rights Reserved
error: Content is protected !!