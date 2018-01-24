FA students achieve success in poster making competition

Nashik: Eshheet Raka and Vishruti Bhandari of Std VII and Harsh Ghodke of Std X made Fravashi Academy feel very proud of their performance in the city level interschool poster making competition, sponsored by Guru Govind Singh School Nashik.

The topic was ‘Awareness for saving the Environment’. Harsh with his impressive artistic flair and keen observation bagged the 1st prize in the Senior Group and was awarded a certificate and a book.

In the Junior Group, Eshheet won the 2nd prize and was awarded a certificate and a book. Vishruti won the 2nd consolation prize and was awarded a certificate.