Eye check up in RTO office: 30 found suffering from eye problem

Panchavati: Road Safety Week by Nashik Regional Transport Office is being on. As a part of this, the eyes of those citizens who arrived in office for their works were checked. Of the 80 people who were examined, 30 were found suffering from an eye problem.

Dr. Tejas Mohite and Dr. Vidhi Garud from Lepiar Larish Hospital conduct eye check up of those vehicles drivers and owners who came for eligibility certificate renewal, permit renewal and other purposes.

Around 80 people were examined in the eye check up camp and 30 people were found suffering from an eye problem. They were counselled and guided for further treatment.

Deputy Regional Transport Officer Vinay Ahire, Assistant Transport Officer Surendra Nikam, Vinod Salvi, Motor Vehicle Inspector Sachin Bodole, Dhananjay Gosavi, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Bhimraj Nagre were also present.