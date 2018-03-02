Experiment to provide 7/12 extract through kiosk failed

Nashik: Computerisation of 7/12 extract is going on in the district under Digital India. 7/12 extracts will be received online. Administration is taking efforts to provide 7/12 extracts through kiosk machine. District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan had inaugurated kiosk machine on August 15, 2017, but the company had showed its inability to provide machine and ran away from the project. The district administration has started to take efforts to conduct this experiment again and four companies have been invited for this.

Farmers have to make rounds of talathi offices to get 7/12 extract, but state government has made facility of ‘Aaple Sarkar’ portal to get 7/12 extract online. The extract bearing digital signature is being issued through this, but though online 7/12 extract facility is being made available in 14 talukas, barring Nashik taluka, online work is behind in Igatpuri and Nashik talukas.

The District Guardian Minister had inaugurated online distribution of 7/12 extract on August 15. A unique experiment is being conducted in the district of installing kiosk machine in taluka and circle headoffice through which citizens can get computerised xerox copies and other services. This was also inaugurated on August 15, but as kiosk was not available this experiment was failed. Four companies including NIT Pune and Phoenix have been invited again.

Administration has aimed to provide railway booking, light bill and telephone bill payment facility through this machine. These companies have been asked to provide demonstration in next week. The administration has aimed to install kiosk machines at 100 locations in the district.