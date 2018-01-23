Expenditure of Rs 38 cr on road maintenance-repair approved

Nashik: Following approval for road development works worth Rs. 257 crore, NMC standing committee chairperson Shivaji Gangurde approved expenditure over Rs. 38 crore on road maintenance-repair works yesterday. Demand to adjourn the subject was rejected by the rulers.

The meeting of NMC standing committee was held under its chairperson Shivaji Gangurde yesterday. As construction department tabled 16 subjects, everyone had their attention to this. Discussions were held on the subject to buy greet for road repair works in six divisions and tarring and to hire machinery for technical works. Rs. 645 crore was spent on ring road and internal road construction works during Simhastha kumbh mela. Bharatiya Janata Party approved road works worth Rs. 257 crore after coming to power. Shiv Sena objected strongly to this.

Corporator Pravin Tidme gave a memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner and demanded to repair roads using micro surfacing method like Navi Mumbai, it was informed. Replying to this city engineer U B Pawar informed that there were no instructions by government regarding micro surfacing method.

Suryakant Lavate and Mushir Saiyyad demanded that subject should not be approved. They also alleged that tenders were floated late and demanded to adjourn the proposals, but chairperson Gangurde approved the proposals and ordered that make a separate provision in budget for micro surfacing of roads.