Everyone should empower five families: MLA Pharande

Nashik: The journey by five women who overcame difficult situation to take care of their children is inspiring. The next generation should take inspiration from them to make progress. When Christmas was being celebrated across the world, Holy Cross church honoured five women. The next generation and society will have their ideal before them. Everyone should empower five families. Lord Christ should provide strength to all for this, stated MLA Devyani Pharande.

She was speaking during felicitation of five women from the tribal area at 6 pm on Tuesday at Holy Cross church. Mohanabai Bhovan Bhoye, Manjula Jeeva Raut, Pramila Anand Gavali, Shakuntala Hiraman Kale and Kalpana Hemade were felicitated. Veteran freedom fighter Vasantrao Hundlikar, Shantaram Chavan, Shailendra Tanpure, BG Wagh, father Vency De’mello, Francis Waghmare and Vedarshri Thigale were present.

Following suicide by husbands, those widows who are handling their families successfully were chosen to felicitate them. MLA Pharande felicitated them. Veronika Parge compered the programme, while father Lyod proposed the vote of thanks.