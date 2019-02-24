Everyone has unbreakable relationship with flowers: Dr Kohok

3-day NMC flower show 2019 concludes

Nashik: “Everyone has an unbreakable relationship with flowers in their lives. After a child is born, greetings are given to parents in the form of a bouquet. Flowers accompany us during our last journey.

Nashik Municipal Corporation has reconnected this unbreakable relationship of flowers with Nashikites after 9 years, felt Mrs Global United Lifetime Queen (USA) Dr. Namita Kohok on Sunday during concluding of three-day flower show 2019, organised by Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The winners of the various competitions which were organised during this flower show were awarded trophies. Chief guest Dr. Namita Kohok presented the trophies to the winners.

Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, house leader Dinkar Patil, opposition leader Ajay Boraste, Dr. Varsha Bhalerao, Chandrakant Khade, Vaishali Bhosale, Mukesh Shahane, Additional Municipal Commissioner Haribhau Phadol, chief executive officer of smart city company Prakash Thavil, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (garden) Prakash Amle and other municipal officials were present on the dais..During her interaction with Nashikites, Dr. Kohok said that Nashikites experiences fragrance of flowers for three days. The response to the flower show showed the strong relationship of Nashikites with flowers, he added.

There is an overwhelming response by Nashikites for the flower show. Many tabled some suggestions. It will be considered to make some more good changes in the flower show n next year. NMC has ndertkaen Devrai project in the city in association with renowned actor Sayaji Shinde.

Nashikites should take part in it and plant saplings of the country and foreign tree species, said Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game. The Mayor honoured Dr. Kohok with paithani and memento. Dr. Kohok honoured Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shivaji Amle, Mahesh Tiwari, Rajesh Pande, Ramesh Bhalerao and chief of flower show event management Ashif Divekar with a citation.

Thereafter, Divekar handed over a cheque of aid to Dr. Kohok. Nashikites were present in large numbers for the concluding programme. Meanwhile, queues of Nashikites were seen at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in the evening.