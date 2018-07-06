Events planned for World Population Day

Nashik: Many awareness events have been planned by the Zilla Parishad in the backdrop of World Population Day observed on July 11. The district health department would celebrate the day as Population Stabilisation Fortnight starting from July 11 until July 24.

According to the State Family Welfare Office, Pune, many events would be conducted at all government hospitals, primary health centres at district at taluka level said an official at the Nashik Zilla Parishad.

“Usually the annual day is celebrated to make people aware about the need of population control and measures that need to be taken. However, this year would be different as two whole weeks would be dedicated to sensitising the population of controlling the population growth and health of a mother and her child,” the official said.

He added exhibitions would be set up at government healthcare centres to depict the different ways in which population could be controlled and its impact on various sectors of life. The official said that family planning is an essential part and involves healthy motherhood and allowing newly wed females to become healthy before accepting maternal phase.

“It is also important to have sufficient gaps between two pregnancies,” he added.

As a part of routine awareness, women are counselled to attend family planning procedures at primary health centres in taluka and sub-district levels. “Birth control tablets are also advised along with its steady supply at these centres,” the official said.

Awareness about sterilisation procedures like tubectomy and vasectomy is done. It is observed that many women prefer a post-partum intrauterine contraceptive device (PPICD) commonly known as Copper T.