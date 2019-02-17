Environmentalists demand to remove concrete around tree trunks

Nashik: As trees are felling on large scale due to concrete construction and paver block around tree trunks during construction of internal and outer ring roads in the city during Simhastha Kumbh Mela, environmentalists are alleging that the court orders regarding removal of concrete and paver blocks around tree trunks are not being followed.

It is being demanded to conduct Vanrai project in the city, but allow trees in the city to breath freely. It had come to light while doing constructions of big and small roads, internal and outer roads in the city during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the then contractors constructed concrete and installed paver blocks around tree trunks.

As water was not reaching to the roots, these trees were falling during monsoon. On the backdrop of this environmentalists Nishikant Pagare and Jagbir Singh filed a petition in the district court and demanded to remove concrete and paver block in two-feet radiance around a tree trunk.

During the hearing, the court ordered to remove concrete and paver blocks around tree trunks in the district court and district collectorate and asked to conserve these trees. These orders had been issued in November 2015.