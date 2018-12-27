Entering ‘No Entry’

Jeetendra Sapkale / Nashik: The one-way rule on the Vakilwadi-Ashok Stambh stretch and Sangli bank signal-Ravivar Karanja stretch seems ineffective and violation of the one-way rule continues as riders use it both ways causing a traffic jam on the small roads.

Vehicles riders are flouting the one-way rule without any fear at both stretches openly to reduce their travel distance. Though city police are trying to keep a tab on the one-way offenders, their efforts do not seem enough.

The vehicles riders are found brazenly violating the one-way traffic rule. As per observation, a large number of vehicles riders are seen flouting the one-way rule and enter the signal at Sangli Bank to go to Raviwar Karanja. Traffic jam in Vakilwadi area is a regular phenomenon with people coming on to MG Road through the Ashok Stambh end on this road.

The traffic law violation has become a severe issue due to the narrowness of the roads. Chances of accidents by violators are high as a large number of vehicles entering from Vakilwadi. As four-wheeler owners park their vehicles in the middle of the road, there is an obstruction for traffic flow. The same situation is seen on the Sangli bank signal-Ravivar Karanja stretch.

Though police are aware of this, it seems that they fail to curb the one-way rule violators on both the stretches. While speaking to Deshdoot Times, a senior police official from city police traffic department informed that orders have been issued to take action against violators and to suspend their driving licences and to send them to Regional Transport office.

“We have installed barricades at Ashok Stambh to prevent entry for vehicles. The action is being taken on a regular basis. There is a curb over entry by four-wheelers. However, two-wheeler riders in the large number are as well as some four wheelers are found violating the rule, he added. It is impossible to deploy police personnel at a single point daily. People should understand the importance of traffic rules and follow them for their safety, the official stated further.