Encroachment in Dwarka area demolished

Old Nashik: The anti-encroachment department of Nashik Municipal Corporation demolished fixed RCC construction of a single room in porch and gate in Samrat cooperative housing society, Kathe Lane, Dwarka.

In addition, additional construction of a bungalow on Pakhal Road was also removed. Pralhad Bhila Patil voluntarily removed construction of a room in porch, while Iqbal Khan voluntarily removed unauthorized construction on the first floor of his bungalow.

Under the guidance of NMC east divisional officer Jayashri Sonawane, superintendent M D Pagare, two anti-encroachment squads took part in the action. Police maintained tight security to avoid any untoward incident.