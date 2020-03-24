‘Enable Iran to fight pandemic, end sanctions’

Beijing: Chinese envoy to the United Nations Zhang Jun urged US to end sanctions it has imposed on Iran so as to enable them to fight the coronavirus pandemic.Iran is one of the worst COVID-19-hit countries as it has already lost 1812 lives. Jun took to twitter to say that Iran is facing a critical situation in its fight against coronavirus and categorically stated that the US sanctions has worsened the situation for the country.

His statement comes in the backdrop of Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang’s earlier statement that the US sanctions has limited Iran’s capacity to fight with the pandemic. Labeling US sanctions as inhumane and unilateral Shuang said that China wants all countries to remove their sanctions on Iran so that it can make necessary purchases from other countries and seek financial assistance.

Meanwhile Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused US of impeding the global fight against COVID-19. “Iranian people appreciate the growing global campaign of government & civil society leaders calling for the lifting of illegal US sanctions, US is not listening, impeding global fight against #COVID19. The ONLY remedy: DEFY U.S. mass punishment, MORAL & PRAGMATIC imperative”, he tweeted.