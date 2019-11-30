Emotions Fest to emphasise importance of emotional intelligence

NASHIK:

As part of UNICEF’s Children’s Day celebrations, Mother Earth has organised a unique event called ‘Emotions Fest’ today (December 1).

“Such programs are being organised by UNICEF in more than 150 countries around the world. The program is open and free to all in Nashik, but registration is required,” said Mother Earth founder Sheetal Naval.

There will be events during this Fest on Emotional Intelligence as well as it’s importance in daily life in children, young people and adults. Recognizing intelligence, originating emotions, expressing emotions, the system will be guided by emotions and control of such issues.

The event will take place today from 11 am to 1 pm at the Kensington Club in Chandshi Shivar. Superintendent of Police Arti Singh and deputy Commissioner of Police Purnima Chougule will be present as the chief guests.