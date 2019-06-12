Embrace cycling as a part of daily life, experts urge

Nashik: On behalf of Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd, the cycle-sharing project was started on a PPP basis with the company of Hexi to increase the cycle usage and to help ease public transportation.

As many as 1000 cycles have been made available at cycle stands in 100 locations across the city. These cycles have a GPS system. So far 68,000 citizens are registered under the HEXI app under the project and 86,000 citizens have so far benefitted cycling since the launch of the project.

Currently, around 800 people are taking cycles out every day. To increase the cycle usage, the Smart City has built a cycle track on the Smart Road. However, it does not seem to have much in use by the government employees and other citizens. What measures can be taken by the municipal or Smart City company to increase the usage of a cycle and how it will be used by government employees? Some bicycle lovers and HEXI officials shared their views on this.

We push everything to the government. Bicycle projects have been made available in a very few cities in the country. There is also a bicycle stand in 100 locations in Nashik. Smart City company has provided bicycles. So it is our duty to use it properly. NGOs in Nashik should take the lead in enhancing bicycle usage.

Not necessarily cycle track to ride. In many places in the city, you can ride in the morning. You can use many fewer traffic roads. NGOs and smart cities should work together to encourage citizens for bicycle use. The cycle sharing project is of government but it is a public property. People and the government should work together to make the city smart.

– Sophia Kapadia, Nashik Cyclists Foundation

HEXI Company has made a cycle usage plan for the citizens. One-day postpaid plan is charged at Rs 20, Rs 149 for a one month and Rs 599 for six months. The first half hour of the plan is free and the fee will be charged at Rs 5 for the next half hours. We also made a special scheme for government employees. It has been started in the Nashik Smart City office in Panchavati. After recharge of Rs 175, the scheme will be active for two months. Unfortunately, the response to this scheme is very low. The citizen gave a good response to the cycle sharing project. But the government employees are not using the cycle. NMC should start a No Vehicle Day, then only the use of cycle will be increased among the government employee. The response at the industrial area is however good. People can also use the ring road for a ride.

– Sachin More, Manager, HEXI

Smart City has given a free one month plan to increase the cycle usage among government employees. We are trying to start a cycle track wherever possible. If space is available then we will make a cycle track. We will also make available space for the ride. And we are trying to create alternate root.

– Prakash Thavil, CEO, NMSCDCL

Creating awareness among the people about cycling is very important. People use smart phones, but they tire to download an app of a bicycle. Smart City has introduced a cycle-sharing facility. A bicycle stand has been prepared at every 500 meters distance. People’s mindset needs to be changed. The use of bicycle benefits your health and it is environmentaly beneficial as well.

– Dr. Manisha Raundal, Nashik Cyclists Foundation