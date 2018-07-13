Electronic showroom dealer duped of Rs 15 lakh

Nashik: Two representatives of private finance companies allegedly duped an electronic showroom dealer of Rs. 15.11 lakh. They showed 37 fake consumers who purchased electronic goods from this showroom.

The names of suspected representatives of the finances companies are Ravi Mahale (resident of fourth scheme, New Nashik) and Sunil Sabane (residing near Subhash library, Somvar Peth, Nashik). Rajendra Sundarlal Parakh (resident of Gokulwadi, Gangapur Road) lodged a police complaint in connection with this.

As per complainant he has electronic showroom named Parakh Electronic in building no. 5 at Stadium Complex on Mahatma Gandhi Road, Nashik. Ravi Mahale showed 28 fake consumers and Sunil Sabane showed 9 fake consumers to showroom dealer and duped him of Rs. 15.11 lakh.

Bhadrakali police have filed a case regarding this and assistant police inspector Giri is investigating further into the case.