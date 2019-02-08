Election Special: Strict action is needed against those do not cast votes, laments senior citizens

Satpur: Considering low voting percentage, senior citizens opined that there is a need to make strict laws to make voters of their right in the upcoming period.

These elections prove beneficial for some people due to a lax attitude toward voting in society and the use of money power. The middle-class people who were earlier refusing to take money are nowadays is seen demanding money openly. This is the bad symptom, felt the senior citizens.

Many bad ways are being adopted to lure voters. Liquor and money are being used on large scale during the elections. This is harmful to democracy. Workers are given a holiday for voting but it is seen being misused. Though there is an order to consider the worker absent if he does not cast vote, there is a need to provide attention to its implementation.

– J M Pawar, former president, AIMA

The difference between our generation which is emphasising to cast their votes regularly and the next generation which is on an outing on the voting day will become harmful for democracy in future. The habit to keep away from voting and criticise government later will also become harmful.

– Chandrakant Shinde, former president, Saptashrungi senior citizens association