Election Special: 20,533 voters cross 90 years of age

Nashik: On the backdrop of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, electoral roll has been published. The district has more than 43 lakh voters. Especially, the number of voters who have crossed 90 years of age is 20,533.

Followed by Nashik, Nandgaon has the highest number of voters who have crossed 90 years of age, while Sinnar taluka is in the third position. The Central Commission of India had undertaken an electoral roll revalidation drive in the period between June to September in the entire country.

The drive was also taken in Nashik district. Attention had been given to register new voters, correction in name and address, to delete names of deceased voters and to register divyang voters.

The final electoral roll in 15 state assembly constituencies was published by January end. Accordingly, 55,186 new voters have been added. The total number of voters is 43,15,578. The number of voters who have crossed the age of 100 is 3,008. The highest number of voters is in the range of 30 to 39 years and their number is 10.74 lakh.