Election for 23 credit societies to be held on Jan 20

Nashik: The election programme for various cooperative credit societies in the district has been announced. The election for the posts of director of 23 credit societies in six talukas will be held on January 20, 2019.

Filing of nominations has been started from Monday (Dec. 17) and December 31 is the last date. The counting of votes will be conducted after half an hour after the end of voting. The place for this will be announced later.

The election is taking place for the posts of directors of 21 vividh karyakari societies as well as a credit society of police personnel and 25 ED airforce employees credit society. A provisional list of voters has been published and final voter list was published at district deputy registrar office Nashik and all related assistant registrar offices.

Aspirants can file nominations between 11 am to 2 pm. The list of nominations will be published every evening at 4 pm. The scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on December 24 at 11 am.

The final list of nominations will be published on December 26. Candidates can withdraw their nominations in the period from December 26 to January 9, between 11 am to 3 pm. Symbol distribution and publication of final list of candidates will be made on January 10. The voting will be held on January 20 between 8 am to 4 pm.

The returning officials will announce place of counting of voters later. After the election, counting of votes will be started in the half-an-hour. Results will be announced immediately after the vote of counting is over, informed district cooperative returning officer and district deputy registrar, Nashik Gautam Balsane.

The elections for the posts of directors of two credit societies in Nashik taluka, one from Nandgaon taluka, ten in Malegaon taluka, three in Chandwad taluka, two in Niphad taluka and five in Yeola taluka.