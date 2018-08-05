Eknath Khadse would like to be the prime minister, quips Mahajan

NASHIK: Eknath Khadse would like to be the chief minister and the prime minister as well. However, final decisions in this regard are taken by the high command. There are several senior-most elected members in the parliament, however, the opportunity was given to new faces and as a result of that Narendra Modi ultimately became prime minister of India.

The same principle, doctrine is applicable to the state of Maharashtra also, said district guardian minister Girish Mahajan in an italic remark directing towards former state revenue minister Eknath Khadse.

Mahajan, who is also the state water resources minister, made such statement while addressing a press conference at Niyojan Bhavan here on Sunday on the backdrop of a statement made by Khadse in a programme held at Jalgaon claiming that he would be the chief minister when considered of seniority norm.

He further said, “Khadse has been an opposition leader, and now he is our senior leader. He has successfully and honestly shouldered the responsibility given by the party. Khadse spoke what he thought appropriate. However, senior leadership of the BJP takes final decision in matters of high importance.”

Meet on the water crisis in Mumbai

On the backdrop of prevailing water scarcity-like situation in some parts of Marathwada and north Maharashtra including Nashik, a meeting of the officials of the water resources department has been organised in Mumbai tomorrow (Tuesday) to chalk out strategies on the prevailing situation of water crisis being faced by these regions of the state. Instructions have also been issued to make provision of water tankers at wherever necessary. Currently, the district dams hold 59% of the water stock which is 15% less than the water stock of the corresponding period of the previous year.

A decision on Maratha quota before the winter session

To a question on reservation to Maratha community, Mahajan said that the government was positive on this sensible issue and was trying to remove technical barriers. We expect that final decision on reservation to Marathas would be taken before winter session of the state legislature. He expressed hope that time would not come to adjourn the session.

Rs 40,000 crore package for irrigation

The Centre has approved financial assistance to Maharashtra for completion of eight major and medium and 83 minor irrigation projects in drought-prone areas of the state. Under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), a package of Rs 40,000 crore has been approved to complete pending irrigation projects in the state, said Mahajan.

The approval for the Central assistance was given by the Expenditure Finance Committee of Union Finance Ministry for projects in Vidarbha and Marathwada and other drought-prone areas of the state.

The projects are expected to help in addressing agrarian distress by the creation of additional irrigation potential of 3.77 lakh hectare. The estimated balance cost of these projects is Rs 13651.61 crore.