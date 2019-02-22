Efforts to increase corporator, prabhag development fund: Chairperson

Development works of Rs 57 cr approved

Nashik: After the Municipal Commissioner tabled a revised draft budget for the current year and for the year 2019-20 to the standing committee chairperson in the morning on Thursday, the members drew attention to issues in their prabhags and city during the standing committee meeting which was held in the afternoon and tabled suggestion for revenue growth.

They demanded to increase fund for corporators to do development works and prabhag development fund. Suggestions by members will be included, clarified standing committee chairperson Himgauri Aher – Adke. Approval was given to development works worth Rs. 57 crore.

The meeting of the standing committee was held under its chairperson Himgauri Aher – Adke. In the beginning, Uddhav Nimse expressed his satisfaction for mentioning the area from Anandvalli to Dasak Panchak to keep a basin of Godavari clean.

He demanded to reduce pollution of Godavari and do beautification. Dinkar Patil suggested to clean river basin from Gangapur villages instead of Anandvalli. Though contractor of bio-waste is blacklisted, a contract was given to him last time.

A suit of Rs. 100 crore had been filed against him for defaming Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). Probe this contractor, he demanded. Thereafter, while announcing that all subjects of development works on the agenda have been approved as per rules, the chairperson also announced that contractor of a bio-waste project will be probed.

The approval was given to expenditure of Rs. 57 crore. The draft budget tabled by the Municipal Commissioner was discussed. Mushir Saiyyad greeted the Municipal Commissioner for tabling a good budget.

While making it clear that there is a need to think about how to increase revenue sources, Saiyyad opposed the installation of Skada meter scheme in Old Nashik area under the smart city mission for water supply. Poor will be suffered due to this, he said.

While stating that water will be supplied from Mukne dam to Nashik. However, this water will not be supplied to Gaothan area and Old Nashik, Saiyyad said that Kalika, Nanavali and Kathada area should be benefitted by the water of Mukne scheme. Considering this, this water should be brought in a water tank here.

Sterilisation of dogs has become useless. Plan an effective scheme for this and it should be included in the budget, he suggested. In addition, Saiyyad demanded to increase the fund of corporators for development works to Rs. 50 lakh.

Santosh Salwe demanded to give approval for Samangaon road. Suggestions by members will be included in the budget. The fund for corporators to be increased to Rs. 50 lakh. In addition, the fund will be provided to nominated corporators, the chairperson made it clear during the discussions.