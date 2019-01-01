Economist Prof Dr Yashwant Raravikar passes away

Nashik: Senior economist in Nashik Prof. Dr. Yashwant Raravikar passed away around 4 am on Tuesday at New Delhi due to old age. He was 83 years old. Funeral rites on his mortal remains were performed in the afternoon at Delhi. Raravikar is survived by his son Dr. Ashutosh, director of policy and research department of Reserve Bank of India, daughter-in-law and grandchild.

Prof. Dr. Raravikar who imparted his knowledge at Bytco College, Nashik Road for 41 years had a profound knowledge of economics. The finance ministry had honoured him with union budget award for his consistency in the study of economics. The thesis written by him received four gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals. One medal was given by President to him.

He was a financial advisor of Nashik Municipal Corporation, small saving account, Maharashtra Statutory Development Board. After residing at Bhabhanagar in the city for many years, Dr. Raravikar shifted recently to Delhi.