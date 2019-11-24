Type to search

भगूर : किराणा दुकानात स्फोट झाल्याने इमारत कोसळून रिक्षा चक्काचूर
Deshdoot Times DT City News

East forest division promotes tourism in Krushithon

Nikheel Pardeshi November 24, 2019 10:10 pm
Nashik: Taking a positive step to increase tourism in the east forest zone of Nashik, a stall has been set up in the Krishithon exhibition. The stall has been set up to increase the tourism in Mamdapur Forest Reserve in Yeola tehsil and Hatti adventure sports at Hatti village. It was inaugurated by the Deputy Forest Conservator of East Forest Zone Nashik, IFS Tushar Chavan.

The stall has representatives appointed by the forest department. The representatives give information about the places. The village of Hatti is famous for Dhodap fort trek. The fort is about 61 km from Nashik and at an altitude of 1,451 meters (4,761). The trekkers are very attracted to this fort.

The adventure part at the village foothills hosts 21 adventure sports. Around 40 people can easily stay at night in dormitories created by the forest department. The Mamdapur Forest Reserve is a reserve created for the blackbucks and deer in Yeola tehsil.

The reserved forest has also animals like wolf, hyenas, peacock and other wild species which are a delight to look for. The stall also informs about the human-animal conflict and technological advancements done by the forest department. The stall is getting a very good response from the people.

