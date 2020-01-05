E-toilets soon on Smart Road
NASHIK:
One of the highlights of the under-construction Smart Road project is the environment-friendly e-toilets facility. Smart road work on the stretch Trimbak Naka to Ashok Stambh is almost completed and transportation has now been started. But there is still a lot of work to be done on the smart road. One of these is E-toilets. Soon e-toilets will be built on Smart road’s footpath.
While construction of E-toilets on Smart Road has begun, the citizens, however, have been waiting for the last two years for speedy completion of the slow-paced work. still work at Ashok Stambh is in progress and that traffic route has been diverted to other way.
As a result, citizens still have to suffer the inconvenience. Meanwhile, 1.1 kilometer road from Ashok Stambh to Trimbak Naka is being developed as a smart road within the Smart City. While the smart road is near completion, other facilities are still being made for Smart Road. It is spending a lot of time and citizens are not paying much attention to it anymore.
Smart Road’s plans will include Wi-Fi facilities, Benches for seniors. Also, smart kiosks, Smart Poles, Solar Panels, one-meter wide cycle track, the two-way duct will be constructed, intelligent traffic signal system will be installed at all the four corners. Citizens are paying close attention to how much longer they have to wait.
