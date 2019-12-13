E-Suvidha Centers to remain close today for maintenance

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Corporation has decided to keep the E – Suvidha Centers in City to close for a day. The step has been taken to conduct repairs in the system. The Nashikites will not able to pay the property tax on E- Suvidha Center on December 14. The e-payments cannot be done due to downtime on December 14, said corporation.

The apex body in the city has decided to start the Abhay Scheme again for the property holders to pay property tax. The maintenance work has been taken in hand for the same purpose. The arrears of the property tax are increasing in city. Accordingly,

the corporation has decided to start the Abhay Scheme from December 16 to February 10, 2020. The corporation has decided to give a discount of 50 percent and 75 percent in the fine imposed by the NMC on arrears of property tax.

The corporation has taken various strict actions to clears the arrears of property tax. The properties were recently seized by the corporation from the owners who have not paid the property tax from years. The Abhay scheme conducted from September 15 to October 5 gave Rs 30 crores to corporation in its treasury. The tax payers also got discount of Rs 9 crores in total.