71% students appear for state services prelims

As it was the last paper in the old exam system, the paper was easy for many examinees. However, many examinees found the questions on the general science and current affairs extremely tough.

In this year’s examination, examinees’ attendance was recorded through biometric iris recognition. Therefore, examinees were instructed to be present at the centre one and a half hours before the examination time in the first session to avoid inconvenience.

Accordingly, examinees started reporting at the centre from 08:00 am on Sunday. The first paper kick-started at 10:00 am. Two separate exams were conducted for a total of four hundred marks. Most of the questions in the first paper on General Studies were easy.

Most of the examinees stated questions in the CSAT exam were also easy this year. 1,140 officers and employees were deployed for the planning of this entire examination process. Even the police force was deployed outside the examination centres.