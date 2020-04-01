Dy CM Ajit Pawar warns lockdown violators; Asks to take lesson from COVID-19 hotspot countries

MUMBAI :

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday warned the lockdown violators and asked to take a lesson from the US, Italy and Spain who have paid a heavy COVID-19 toll.



Speaking in Mumbai, he said that firstly, those risking their lives, including doctors, paramedical staff, police and cleaning workers, should be honoured for selflessly performing their duties. Being thankful to the citizens for diligently adhering to the lockdown, he stated that handful of irresponsible people are still venturing out without any purpose.



He further said that if such jaunts continue, strict measures would need to be imposed to curb this kind of unacceptable behaviour. Expressing concern over the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the state, he cautioned people not to crowd the market places and aid the government’s effort in fighting the pandemic.



He asserted that the government machinery, including the Departments of Public Health, Medical Education, Police, Urban Development, Rural Development, Revenue, Food and Civil Supplies, Food and Drug Administration, among others, are battling the Coronavirus on war-footing.