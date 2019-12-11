Dutta jayanti celebrated in religious fervour

Nashik: The Jayanti of lord Dutt was celebrated in religious fervor and much enthusiasm at various temples in the city on Wednesday. Devotees were seen chanting ‘Dutta Digambaraya Ho, Swami Mala Bhet Dya Ho, Digambara. Digambara Shripad Vallabh Digambara’.

The queues of devotees were seen outside renowned Ekmukhi Dutt temple, Dhage Maharaj Samadhi temple, Dutt temple at Shingada Talav, Janardan Swami Ashram and other temples of the lord. Various religious programs were organized on the occasion.

The temples were illuminated with electric lighting. The Jayanti was also celebrated with much enthusiasm in lord Dutt temple in suburban areas.