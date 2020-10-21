Members of NMC subject committees appointed

Nashik: The members of four subject committees of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) were elected on Tuesday. The elections of these committees were delayed due to Corona outbreak. Mayor Satish Kulkarni announced the names of new members women and child welfare, city reforms, legal and medical and health committees in General Body Meeting. The chairpersons of these committees will be elected soon.

The General Body Meeting which was chaired by Mayor Kulkarni was held via video conferencing. Town secretary Raju Kute read those subjects which were on the agenda. After reading a subject regarding appointment of subject committee members, he informed about strength of all parties. He made it clear that ruling BJP has five members, Shiv Sena has two, Nationalist Congress and Nationalist Congress Party has a single member each. Thereafter the Mayor announced the names of new members which were given by group leaders to him.

Women and child welfare committee members: Meera Baban Handge; Himgauri Adke-Aher, Pratibha Balasaheb Pawar, Supriya Sunil Khode, Madhuri Gane Bolked, Poonam Digambar Mogre, Radha Vishnu Bendkoli, Ranjana Prakash Borade and Samina Shoaib Memon.

City reforms committee members: Chhaya Dilip Devang, Ambadas Bhaskar Pagare, Archana Chandrakant Thorat, Dr Varsha Anil Bhalerao, Alka Ahire, Sunil Baburao Godse, Sudam Shankar Demse, Seema Gokul Nigal and Shobha Sanjay Sabale.

Medical assistance and health committee members: Pushpa Sahebrao Avhad, Suman Madhukar Bhalerao, Nilesh Hansraj Thakre, Hemlata Dinkar Kandekar, Bhagwan Sukde Donde, Suryakant Pandurang Lavate, Harshda Samadhan Gaikar, Nayana Bharat Gangurde and Jagdish Shankar Pawar.

Legal committee members: Komal Mehroliya, Himgauri Adke-Aher, Priyanka Dhananjay Mane, Indubai Sudam Nagare, Bhagyashri Rakesh Dhomse, Sudhakar Bhika Badgujar, Jagdish Shankar Pawar, Adv Shyamla Hemant Dixit and Rajendra Uttam Mahale.