Dry weather to prevail in city

NASHIK: In the absence of any significant weather system, the state of Maharashtra has been witnessing dry weather conditions from the past few days. The days are warm with clear sky conditions, while the nights are cool and pleasant.

The minimum day temperature in Nashik has been hovering around 13.6 degree Celsius with a maximum of 27.8 recorded on Monday (February 10) and a minimum of 14.4 degree Celsius with a Max of 32.1 recorded on Saturday (Feb 15).

Interestingly from Wednesday (Feb 12) when the highest minimum city temperature was recorded at 19.2 degree Celsius, since then there has been a minimal drop in temperature levels from 18.3 (Feb 13), 15.5 (Feb 14) and 14.4 which was recorded on Saturday.

According to skymet weather report, the position of the Sun is continuously shifting towards the northern hemisphere following which both day and night temperatures will be rising from Saturday (Feb 15) onwards. Meanwhile, Usmanabad in the state yesterday recorded lowest minimum temperature at 12.9 degree Celsius.

Adjoining Ahmednagar recorded 14.3, Jalgaon 13.0, Malegaon 16.2 and Aurangabad 15.6 degree Celsius. “Rising temperatures coupled with high humidity are making matters worse in the entire state of Maharashtra. The maximums and minimums will keep rising steadily in the next few days. So there isn’t any relief expected soon,” said the skymet weather report on Saturday.

Due to the rise in day temperature, a cyclonic circulation will be forming over the southern parts of Maharashtra in the next 24 hours. However, this system will not be strong enough to give any weather activity in Maharashtra due to a lack of moisture content. Therefore any interim relief is not expected.