Drought relief, Lok Sabha polls is priority: Mandhare

Nashik: New District Collector Suraj Mandhare in his maiden press brief after taking charge, on Wednesday vowed to deliver and work in a transparent manner. “My first priority will be for speedy implementation of drought relief measures and getting ready for upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” he stated.

For the last 25 years while working on administrative level in different capacities in various districts of the state, I have successfully tackled a number of elections. In order to lessen dependency on paper work, I will try to speed up digitisation of work and use of latest technology, Mandhare said.

Counting on his work experiences across 13 districts, Mandhare emphasised that he will focus on speedy redressal of public grievances by establishing proper mechanism and work culture.

Mandhare, who worked as the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Pune, was on Tuesday promoted as the new District Collector of Nashik. Mandhare replaced Radhakrishnan B, who transferred to Mumbai in Maharashtra Maritime Board.

After working in the capacity of Finance and Accounts Officer (Class I) in 1992, since 1993, Mandhare worked as the dy district collector at Amaravati, Buldhana, Akola, Kolhapur and Sangli.

He also served at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Maharashtra State Warehousing Corporation, revenue dy commissionerate (Marathwada division), and as the Joint Secretary in Mantralaya.