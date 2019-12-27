Drought: Grant of Rs 2 crore is pending

Nashik: Kharip season in Nashik district gone waste last year after a low rainfall. Crops were damaged due to drought. The government had provided aid to drought-affected farmers. However, bank account numbers and other information of many beneficiaries in Nashik taluka were false.

As a result, aid could not be transferred into their bank accounts and grant of Rs 2 crore is pending with district administration. The administration is collecting correct information from these farmers and this grant will be credited into their bank accounts soon.

Nashik taluka had suffered the brunt of the drought last year. Thousands of farmers in the taluka had to suffer crop loss. The assessment of crop losses was conducted immediately after government order.

A total of 24,600 farmers became eligible to get the aid. A grant of Rs 16 crore had been received for this. Information about bank account, Pan Card number and other information about beneficiaries had been collected to transfer aid into their bank accounts.

Of the total beneficiaries, the grant was transferred into bank accounts of 20,000 farmers as per government norm, however, 4,600 farmers have still do not get the aid. Information about bank account number and other details given by them is false.

District administration is in dilemma over the transfer of aid due to common account holders and family disputes. As a result, of the total grant of Rs 16 crore, Rs 14 crore had been disbursed.

The district administration has ordered tehsildars to collect information about those beneficiaries taluka wise who still do not receive the aid. Four-five teams have been formed for this.