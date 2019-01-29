Driving licences of 146 drivers suspended

Nashik: The city traffic police sent a proposal to Regional Transport Office asking to suspend driving licences of 375 vehicle drivers for breaching traffic rules. Accordingly, the Regional Transport Office suspended the driving licences of 146 vehicle drivers.

There are orders by High Court and the Regional Transport department to suspend the driving licences of those vehicle drivers who involve in drunk and driving, to speak over mobile and to jump the traffic signal.

The driving licences of 311 vehicle drivers have been suspended for speaking over mobile, while the driving licences of 19 vehicle drivers have been suspended for jumping a traffic signal and the driving licences of 97 vehicle drivers have been suspended for drunken driving.

The High Court in March 2018 ordered to suspend the driving licences of those vehicle drivers involve in the drunken driving, to speak over mobile and to jump a traffic signal. Accordingly, the city traffic police have started to take action since March.

A total of 125 proposals had been sent to the Regional Transport Office in March 2018. Of them, the driving licences of 54 vehicle drivers had been suspended in the first month. There was consistency in the action between April to July.

However, the action was slowed down from August to November. The action on large scale was taken once again in December. The driving licences of 10 vehicle drivers out of 42 vehicle drivers have been suspended.