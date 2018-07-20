Dr. Sanjay Aher installed as President of BNI

NASHIK: The renowned newborn expert Dr. Sanjay Aher has taken over as president of Business Network International (BNI) Billionaire, which is known for promoting business growth, by renowned and business-related contacts worldwide.

Srinagar Bhalerao took oath as vice president, while Rahul Kasalival as secretary. 50 other professionals also took oath. The Billionaire branch of BNI is the first branch in the country to start the swearing in more than 50 members, and it has got Platinum status by the BNI.

BNI’s regional director Vikram Mathur and Nita Arora were present. This is the 458th branch of India. While speaking as the chief guest, Satish Parakh, director, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. said that this kind of business group would also help in growing business and increasing business relationship.

The BNI was founded in 1985 by Dr. Ivan Missner. Today, the network of this organization is spread over 71 countries, and through 2, 885 branches, about 2, 30 thousand members of the minority community develop their development with each other.