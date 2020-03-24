Doctor charged for concealing travel history

TRIMBAKESHWAR :

A doctor at Trimbakeshwar has been charged under section 188 for hiding travel history. Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council chief officer Dr. Praveen Nikam filed a complaint with the local police against the doctor. The doctor who runs a sonography centre concealed the information for more than 15 days to keep himself away from home quarantine, reports say.

A case has been filed against the doctor under section 188. The doctor had returned from Dubai. In the meantime, section 144 is in place in Trimbakeshwar Taluka restricting heavy traffic and assembly of more than five people at a time.

Meanwhile, members Omprakash Sarda and Ravi Kadam on behalf of the groceries association said that the shops will remain opened from 10 am to 2 pm daily.

Interestingly to the Janta Curfew on Monday, the people here have responded spontaneously as it was evident from three marriage ceremonies that took place in the wee hours of Monday at around 3 am. Just before the enforcement of the curfew.