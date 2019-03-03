Divyang Vikas Pratishthan to be formed: Badole

Nashik: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) has a bigger contribution in the development of Dalits. It helped in bringing transformation in their lives. Divyang Vikas Pratishthan to be formed on the lines of BARTI for divyangs in the upcoming period, announced Rajkumar Badole, state Minister for Social Justice.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Samaj Bhushan, Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar and Sant Ravidas award presentation, organised by social justice and special assistance department was held at Kalidas auditorium. Badole was speaking at that time.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Special Assistance Dilip Kamble, singer Anand Shinde, MLAs Devyani Pharande and Seema Hiray were present on the dais. Those people who contributed to the development of the society were honoured with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Samaj Bhushan award.

Ten organisations were honoured with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Samaj Bhushan award, while 22 organisations were honoured with Shahu, Phule, Ambedkar award and 11 persons were honoured with Sant Ravidas award.

Badole said that divyangs have to face many difficulties. Divyang Vikas Pratishthan will be formed for this. A hall having a name of Sant Rohidas will be established in every department to recollect his work. Minister of State Kamble praised the awardees for the works done by them.

Samtol Foundation (Thane), Youth action for social awareness and development activity (Thane), Sant Rohidas Bahuuddeshiya Santha (Ahmednagar), Swayamsiddha Sanstha (Chalisgaon), Purushottam Pratishthan (Solapur), Priyadarshani charitable society (Gadchiroli), Mahatma Phule, Ambedkar Shaikshanik and Sanskrutik Pratishthan (Yavatmal), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Kala Krida and Arogya Sanstha (Washim), Gramin Shramik Pratisthan (Latur) and Indfund India (Beed) were honoured with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Samaj Bhushan award.

Nashabandi Mandal Maharashtra state (Mumbai), Samata Parishad (Mumbai), Parivartan Foundation (Mumbai), Indirabai Gaikwad charitable trust (Thane), Gharkul Parivar Sanstha (Nashik), Deepstambh Bahuudeshiyya Sanstha (Jalgaon), Muktangan Mitra (Pune), Swa-Rupvardhani (Pune), Shikshan Prasarak Mandali (Pune), Bharatmata Bahuudeshiyya Sanstha (Solapur), Rashtriya Apang Kalyan Sanstha (Amravati) and Pradnya Prabhodhani (Amravati) were honoured with Shahu, Phule, Ambedkar award.

Pramod Nathekar (Nashik), Sanju Bhatkar (Jalgaon), Jyoti Nimbhore (Jalgaon), Nandini Saundankar (Dhule), Shyamkumar Akode (Amravati), Gajanan Bhatkar (Akola), Prof. Meenakshi Panzade (Yavatmal), Seema Rajguru (Washim), Nanasaheb Ghodke (Beed), Sahadu Thombre (Parbhani) and Prof. Dr. Ashokrao Thote (Nagpur) were honoured with Sant Rohidas award.