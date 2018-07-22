District witnesses rise in farmer suicides; 53 cases in 7 months

NASHIK: Despite the state government’s farm loan waiver scheme to “settle” the agrarian debts of farmers, the number of farmers committing suicide in the district continues to rise. The district has witnessed a total of 53 farmer suicides in a span of 7 months till July 20.

As per the Tehsildar report received from district collectorate, as many as 17 cases of farmer suicides have been adjudged as “eligible”, 30 cases as “ineligible”, while a total of 6 cases are pending further inquiry.

Even when the district recording an average rainfall of 50.45% between June 1, 2018 and July 21, the number of farmer suicides however increased by 14 in two months (June: 8 cases) and (Jul 1-Jul 20: 6).

The highest number of suicidal cases were reported from Malegaon taluka 1(0 cases), from Niphad taluka 8 cases where a meagre 16.19% rainfall recorded from June 1 up to July 21, from Dindori (8 cases) and from Sinnar taluka as many as 7 suicidal cases were reported.

Most of the suicidal cases occurred in the months of March and May. As many as 20 farmer suicides were reported in both the months. The administrative sources had linked these cases to indebtedness and land infertility.