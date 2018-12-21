District witnesses 10,000 dog bite cases this year

Pooja Tipre

Nashik: The fear of dogs has increased in Nashik over the past few days. During the period from January to December, about 10,000 citizens including young and elderly have been bitten by the dogs according to the statistics of the district civil hospital. The citizens are demanding that the number of dogs on the street should be taken care of as they are increasing day by day.

Many people have stopped leaving homes alone, particularly at night due to the dangers of street dogs. Street dogs who generally move in groups tend to leap on moving vehicles resulting in an increasing number of accidents. Many have also been seriously injured in these accidents.

As the year ends in 2018, the district civil hospital has registered 10,259 patients from Nashik having taken treatment for the dog bite. 1459 patients were seriously injured and admitted to the hospital. Citizens have demanded that some measures be taken to control the menace of the street dogs.

No of patients (Jan to Dec) 2018

OPD Casualty Emergency Total

4837 5423 1459 11,719